Two Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office after sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp
University Gospel Choir Make National Final
The University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir has plenty to sing about after making it to the finals of a national competition. The student group is one of eight...
A man has been jailed for firearms offences after hiding a sawn-off shotgun at a residential address in Kent
Marlon Kirlew, 34, of Arcus Road, Bromley, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 27 April. Kirlew...
Eleven people were arrested for drugs supply offences during raids in Enfield and Tottenham
Eleven people were arrested for drugs supply offences during warrants executed at 11 addresses in Enfield and Tottenham on Tuesday, 28 July. The arrests relate...
Hero cop walks through fire to try to save elderly man
PC Thomas Scourfield and Sgt Geraint Jenkins attempted to save the life of a 92-year-old man who was trapped in a burning building. PC Scourfield was...
Officers from the Swindon Community Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in the Park North area of Swindon
This action was as a direct result of concerns raised by the local community of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing at the address. A...
M3 Motorway closed near Winchester Services follow serious Collision
A major diversion has been put in place following a serious collision involving an overturned vehicle on the M3 in Hampshire this morning. All emergency...
Police Name Rider Killed in fatal Eastern Road Crash in Portsmouth
Police have named the rider who was sadly killed when he was in collision with a pickup this week [photoshelter-gallery g_id=”G0000j3yN4EYMbYI”...
Teenager robbed in Gravesend
Witnesses to an alleged robbery in Gravesend are being urged to come forward. The incident happened in the New Road area of the town centre at about 2.10pm on...
Police hunt Polish Man after Woman is Pushed from Window in Southampton
Detectives in Southampton are looking to trace this man after a woman fell from a third floor flat in Salisbury Street, Southampton on Saturday, Feb 11 at...
Can you help find Hayley she went missing in Southampton
Have you seen missing 15-year-old Hayley who was last seen at an address in Upper Brownhill Road, Southampton on Friday, August 27, at about 1pm? If you know...
Arson attack on Police Car and Four Cars Torched in Gosport
A Police car and four other private cars have been torched following an arson attack in Gosport this evening (Sunday 9th October 2016). The Police car burst...
Celbs pack World of Dinosaurs Opening ceremony at Paradise Wildlife Park
At a packed opening ceremony at Paradise Wildlife Park in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire on Saturday 24 th March, McBusted/McFly band member and celebrated...
Anna Middleton, who is 19 years old, has gone missing from an address in Covingham
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a woman who has gone missing in Swindon. Anna Middleton, who is 19 years old, has gone missing...
Southampton Acid Attackers Arrested in Kent
POLICE have arrested two brothers suspected of carrying out an alleged acid attack in Southampton city centre.
Missing Fareham man may have travelled to the Isle of Wight
Police in Hampshire are appealing to the public to help find 23-year-old Simon Cardy, who went missing from his home in Fareham earlier today (Saturday) and...
A 25-year-old has been jailed after shooting another man in the leg in Winsford
Daniel Evans, who was living in Chirkdale Street, Liverpool, committed the serious offence after having a row with a woman in the early hours of Monday 14...
Police appeal following shooting in Sutton
Police investigating a shooting which left its victim temporarily disabled have appealed to the public for information. Officers, including firearms officers...
M2 Motorway has been closed from Junction 4 to Junction 5 following a vehicle fire
The M2 is currently closed from J4 to J5 in both directions with delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the motorway. The full road closure is...
A murder investigation has been launched by Cleveland Police after a two-year-old girl sadly died in hospital
Officers were called to a property on Dale Street, New Marske, on the morning of Tuesday 10th November, to a report of an injured child. The girl, who can...
Two men have been found guilty for their part in the killing, sexually assaulting and mutation of a woman in Tipton last year
Nathan Maynard-Ellis and his partner David Leesley carried out a gruesome crime which devastated Julia Rawson’s family and friends and shocked and saddened the...
Can you help police following a public order incident in the Portsdown Hill area of Cosham on Saturday evening
Can you help police following a public order incident in the Portsdown Hill area of Cosham on Saturday evening? Police were called shortly before 7.10pm on...
A thief who spat at a police officer and told him ‘I have coronavirus’ has been jailed
A thief who spat at a police officer and told him ‘I have coronavirus’ has been jailed. Oliver Cook, 35, was arrested outside a supermarket in...
The haul would be worth in excess of £120 million at street level
A massive haul of potentially deadly Class A drugs has been stopped from hitting UK streets after an international operation led by the NCA. More than a tonne...
Five year old boy seriously injured following collision
Road policing investigation nofficetd from Surrey police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a boy on a bike and a car in...