Today is the 25 anniversary of the disappearance of Damien Nettles
Man slashed in the face following racist attack in Dagenham
Detectives release an image of a man they would like to trace following a racially aggravated stabbing in east London. Police were called at around 8.30pm on...
Two men have each been jailed for 2 years and 6 months after a small boat people smuggling attempt was prevented by Border Force officers in Southwold
Denys Khvatkov, 19, and Bohdan Lutskyi, 39, were sentenced when they appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (5 November). The Ukrainian nationals had both...
The family of a motorcyclist who sadly died in a collision on the M55 have paid a moving tribute to him
The family of a motorcyclist who sadly died in a collision on the M55 have paid a moving tribute to him. The collision occurred at around 9pm on Sunday...
Air ambulance called to Tunbridge Wells following serious incident
An air ambulance has been called to Tunbridge Wells following a serious incident in the town The helicopter landed on the Lower Cricket Ground and was...
A plane destined for #Manchester Airport makes an emergency landing in #Bristol due to Medical Emergency
RyanAir flight FR3233 from Malaga declared an emergency over the English Channel to the south of the UK as it approached tonight. The 737-8AS has now landed...
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Daniel Gjinaj
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Daniel Gjinaj. Daniel, 17, was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday 20 August leaving an address in...
Multiple road closures are in place including Regent Street and Oxford Street following a Gas Leak
Officers from the Met Police are currently assisting London Fire Brigade dealing with a gas leak on Regent Street. Multiple road closures are in place...
A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road.
A teenager has been arrested after officers from Operation Venice pursued and stopped a moped that drove down the wrong side of the road. At...
Officers investigating a report of criminal damage at a student accommodation in Newcastle have released an image of a man they would like to trace
Shortly before 3am on July 20, officers received a report that an intruder had entered the Manor Bank Unite Students accommodation on Pandon Bank. The male...
Rape probe launched in Maidstone
Detectives have launched an investigation following the reported rape of a woman in Maidstone. The incident happened in Brenchley Gardens between 2am and 3...
Investigation after youth dies at Euxton It is believed the children may have touched an overhead electrical line with a metal pole
Shortly after 6pm yesterday (Saturday, March 6) emergency services were called to Runshaw Hall Lane in Euxton following a report of a child being seriously...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a fast food takeaway restaurant with flats above on Station Road in Hayes. Part of the...
Italian Rapist wanted by Police for extradition
Officers from the Met’s Extradition Unit are appealing for information to trace a man who is wanted in Italy. Abdullah Popalzai, 26 is wanted in Italy on a...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in Islington. Police were called at 4.18am on Saturday, 26 May, to reports of a man...
Parents of a Teenager who was stabbed to death by a 15 year old boy have paid tribute to him
James Laurie’s family has paid tribute after he died on Sunday 19 January following an incident on Lyndsay Road in Thornhill, Southampton. A post examination...
Officers are investigating after a fatal collision in #GreatWakering
Officers are investigating after a fatal collision in #GreatWakering this evening, Wednesday 15 July. Police were initially called to reports of a collision...
A predatory paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted a child has been jailed
Paul Hunter preyed on the young girl over a two year period subjecting her to a campaign of sexual abuse. The victim bravely came forward in 2019 and an...
Isle of Wight firefighters called to vehicle into a building
A number of fire crews are attending a road traffic collision that is involving a vehicle into A building in Shanklin. Appliances from Newport, Ryde and...
Operation Stack is due to be implemented on the M20 today due to industrial action in Calais
Operation Stack is due to be implemented today due to industrial action in Calais we can reveal. Operation Stack is a procedure that uses parts of the M20 to...
#WANTED Do you know the whereabouts of Mohammed Ahad?
The 38-year-old, of no fixed address, is wanted for a breach of a notification requirement as a registered sex offender. Ahad also has links to #Newtown...
Rye RNLI called after concerns for children in the river
A member of the public called HM Coastguard this evening at 9.09 p.m. requesting their help as she had seen 3 youngsters swimming in the river. There was...
Recently introduced legislation to protect emergency workers has been used to charge a man who is alleged to have attempted to bite and kick police officers in...
UPDATED: Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 25-year-old Briah Wyness
Briah, who is from Alton, was last seen this afternoon (18 June) at around 1.15pm leaving her home address on Jordon Grove in the direction of Alton...
Man charged over Fatal Stabbing in Hornsey
A man has been charged with the murder of a man in Hornsey. George Nolan – 54 of Mount Pleasant Road, N17 was charged on Wednesday, 11 December with the...