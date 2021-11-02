Refugees rushed to hospitial with suspected hypothermia after 44 Tonne refrigerated lorry is stopped on the busy M25 near Heathrow

Emergency services were called at around 8.10pm on Tuesday evening to the Poyle Interchange on the M25 Northbound after five suspected refugees thought to be suffering from Hypothermia. The group of five were found in the rear of a loaded 44-tonne refrigerated near to the Harmondsworth immigration removal centre

Traffic officers from Thames Valley Police were alerted to the find and called in firefighters to assist with Oxygen and a specialist thermal imaging camera.

A number of refugees were removed from the rear of the lorry and wrapped in silver space blankets before being taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Those involved have now been handed over to UK border force.

The driver is understood to be helping police with their enquiries. It is not clear if he has been arrested.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said one crew from Heathrow attended and used a thermal imaging camera to check the lorry to make sure there were no further stowaways aboard.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for further comment