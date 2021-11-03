Fire services called to Heathrow Airport following reports of ‘smell of burning’ in the air traffic control centre

London Fire Brigade have been called to Heathrow Airport following reports of a smell of burning with the building on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from London Fire Brigade and Heathrow fire service have been scrambled to the control tower after staff reported the smell to the star centre control that manages the airport.

Appliances from Heathrow Airport and Three from the LFB have been sent to the incident to investigate the smell after the call was made at 12.30am on the 3rd November 2021.

It is unclear if the incident has affected traffic due to flight restrictions of landing and taking off at the site.

Heathrow Airport Limited has been approached for comment.

