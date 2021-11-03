Impatient BMW driver and Passenger left with life changing injuries after Crouch End collision

A driver and their passenger have been left with life-changing injuries after the inpatient driver jump a queue of traffic and ploughed into a Camden council van we can reveal.

Police have launched an investigation after the driver was treated by paramedics and a doctor before being rushed to hospital with life-changing injuries.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision on Tottenham Lane just after 8.30pm on Wednesday (3rd November 2021) evening.

A road closure has been put in place for officers to carry out an investigation into the cause.

One bystander who asked not to be named said the BMW Driver couldn’t be bothered to wait in the queue of traffic and overtook.

He hit the council van head-on at some speed. Polic and paramedics turned up really quickly. The fire service took off the doors using cutting equipment and helped to pulled the driver from the mangled wreckage.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow