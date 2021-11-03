Witnesses are being sought following a collision near Five Oak Green.

It was reported a cyclist was travelling on the A228 Maidstone Road, from the Badsell Road roundabout towards Paddock Wood when he was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the same direction. The collision took place shortly before 2.40pm on Tuesday 2 November 2021.

The cyclist suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision and would like to trace and speak to the driver of the car, which has been described as a small tan or gold sports car as they may have important information regarding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or dashcam footage which might assist the investigation, is urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or emailsciu.td@kent.pnn.police.ukquoting reference DS/SW/120/21.