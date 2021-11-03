Firefighters are warning smokers to dispose of cigarettes carefully after a house fire on Thicket Grove in Dagenham in the early hours of this morning.

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety who was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 0151 and the fire was under control by 0227. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Barking and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.

Safety advice for smokers