Cleo Smith’s biological father Daniel Staines said he was “overjoyed” at the news his daughter has been found
You may also like
Have you Seen Missing Portsmouth Man
Missing from Portmouth Can you help us find 57-year-old Anthony Barbera? He was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 28 at his home in Sultan Road...
Two arrested as part of roads policing initiative targeting dangerous drivers
Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have arrested two drivers as part of a targeted initiative aimed at detaining motorists who are believed to pose the...
Car cruisers are being warned to go home or face having their vehicles seized after reports of a large car meet in parts of Essex
Police say that they have become aware of a group involving up to 450 cars which initially met in the car park of the Sainsbury’s in Chelmsford and then moved...
Police called after man is stabbed in Croydon
Police were called at around 3.04pm on Friday, 30 April to Tennison Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing. Officers attended with the London Ambulance...
A man who killed a 29-year-old man in a targeted shooting at a fast food restaurant in Enfield has been convicted of murder
Khallid Hogan, 20, of Manor Court, Enfield, was convicted on Wednesday, 11 August of murdering Abdullahi Mohamoud after a five-week trial at the Old Bailey. He...
Serious collision investigators are appealing for a motorist to contact them following an incident in Rainham
Kent Police was called at 2.57pm on Thursday 19 November 2020 following a collision between a recovery truck and a motorbike in Otterham Quay Lane, Rainham. ...
Thirteen people have been arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder in Shoreham
Police have made several arrests and issued a dispersal order after disorder broke out in Shoreham. Officers were initially called at 10.30pm on Saturday (July...
Deangelo Brown has been convicted of the rape of a 15 year old girl in north London
A man has been convicted of rape after a teenager was attacked in north London. Deangelo Brown, 23 of Bank Close, Luton was found guilty at Harrow Crown Court...
Arson probe launched after Camper Van Fire
The owners of a campervan, destroyed by fire in Southsea, have released heartbreaking footage of their holiday home engulfed in flames. “This is what...
Six Men Released on Bail Following Violent Disorder in Bradford
Enquiries are continuing following an incident of violent disorder on Hastings Street, Bradford, on Thursday, 13 May. Seven men have been arrested in...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Kensal Green have charged a man
Cornelius Tully, 50, of High Street, Brent, was charged with murder on Monday, 23 November. He is due to appear in custody at Harlesden Magistrates’ Court on...
Witnesses are sought following suspicions a BMW was deliberately set on fire in Lamberhurst after it had been involved in a collision with another car
The fire destroyed the black 4 Series model, which had been left outside a pub in Furnace Lane during the evening of Monday 10 May 2021. It is believed...
Two Men have been sentenced to a total of 43 years for the attempted murder of a man in Petersfield
Shaun Charles Hanson, 50, of Fern Close in Petersfield, and Anthony John Seymour, 22, of River Moor Road in Petersfield, were both found guilty by a jury at...
Police launch Arson Probe After Shanklin Flat Blaze
We can exclusively reveal that the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have launched an arson probe following a servere fire that broke...
Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Camron Smith in Croydon have made a fifth arrest
A 15-year-old male – was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Tuesday, 27 July. He was taken in custody to a police station in...
Man found dead at bottom of Langdon Cliffs Dover
Police say that the body of a man, thought to be in his 30s, was found this afternoon on a pathway leading down from the top of Langdon cliffs to the beach...
Fire breaks out in Highrise block of flats in London
A fire has broken out in an Islington highrise block of flats. The blaze broke out, on Sunday afternoon (April 21). Fire crews from Islington borough fire...
A former West Sussex scout leader has been sent to prison for offences of voyeurism and a sexual assault, involving young children at scouting camps he helped to run
Oliver Cooper, 27, a student, of Nor’bren Avenue, Bognor, formerly of Kings Drive, Hopton, Staffs, and a former scout leader in Horsham, was found guilty...
Nine officers injured during demonstration in central London
Nine officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds outside the Israeli Embassy in Kensington this evening (Saturday, 15 May). Missiles were thrown in...
Essex man charged with murder and ten attempted murders
Essex Police has been authorised by the CPS to charge a man from #Loughton with murder and ten charges of attempted murder plus dangerous driving and will...
Murder Probe launched after Teenager is brutally stabbed yards from Wexham Park Hospital
Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed to death in Wexham in Buckinghamshire [ytp_video source=”Bzf5dxnJRQc”]...
Investigation launched after badly decomposed body found in disused pub next to Forest gate Police Station in Newham
Police were called just after 1500hrs on Friday, 15 October, to the former Simpson pub on Romford Road, Forest Gate. The premises had been derelict for many...
First picture of man who was shot dead in North West London
Friends have named the man locallay as “Billy the kid” who was in 20s and shot dead in the Stonebridge area of North West London on Wednesday...
OAP Recovering after being Robbed in Southsea
Police are appealing for witnesses after an 84-year-old woman was robbed yesterday Wednesday in Burgoyne Road, on the junction with Furness Road, in...