A drug dealer who crashed her car while fleeing police in Herne Bay has been jailed

Amii Macey collided with a stationary car and mounted the pavement as she tried to get away from officers in September 2020.

She ran from her vehicle but was caught, arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted all three charges and was sentenced to three years at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 1 November 2021.

Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle during a patrol in Herne Bay on the afternoon of Thursday 24 September 2020.

They turned on their patrol car’s lights to stop the vehicle, a black Volvo, but it reversed at speed along Victoria Park.

It then hit a parked car, whose owner was inside, before reversing up onto the pavement, narrowly missing a passing cyclist.

Macey, who was driving the Volvo, then attempted to drive off, but was blocked by a police car.

She got out and ran but was chased and quickly stopped and searched. Drugs and around £700 in cash were found on the ground at the collision scene, inside her car and inside her clothing.

When tested, the drugs were found to be heroin with a street value of up to £640, and a small amount of crack cocaine.

As part of her sentence, she was disqualified from driving for two years and will have to take an extended retest.

PC David McIntyre, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Macey’s actions on the day of these offences put herself, members of the public and officers in danger and had a lasting effect on the motorist whose car was involved in this collision.

‘The case shows that drug dealing all too often leads to further criminality and harm, as well as the direct problems it creates for drug users and their families.

‘We will continue to disrupt drug dealing networks and bring offenders to justice to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.’