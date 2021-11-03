Emergency services called after person is found injured on the track at Kidbrooke

Officers were called to the line near Kidbrooke at 3.50pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.
These are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Kidbrooke at 3.50pm today (Wednesday 3 November) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”