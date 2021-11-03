BREAKING KENT ROCHESTER

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has been called to reports of a suspected gas leak in Old Church Road, in Burham, near Rochester

November 3, 2021
1 Min Read

Two fire engines are in attendance, as well as Kent Police and gas safety engineers. As a precaution, people living or working in the area are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while crews work at the scene. Please share this advice with any neighbours or friends in the area, who might not have access to internet or social media.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp