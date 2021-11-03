Driver arrested after five people arrested injured

Police were called to Tottenham Lane, N8 at 8.42pm on Tuesday, 2 November following reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Renault van and a blue BMW estate.

Five people were injured in the collision. Two were treated at the scene and three were taken to hospital. Their injuries were assessed as non-life changing.

One man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He remains in custody and the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has footage of it that has not been shared with the police should call 101, giving the reference 8923/02NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.