Pensioner extricated from vehicle after collision with a lorry in Ashford

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry carrying a skip in Kiln Lane, Bethersden near Ashford. On arrival the crews found the driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, trapped by her injuries. Firefighters worked closely with colleagues from the other emergency services. Crews removed the doors and roof of the vehicle to gain access to the driver where she was quickly assessed. She was carefully transferred into the care of air ambulance paramedics and doctors and taken to hospital. Crews made the scene safe.