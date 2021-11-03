Emergency services have been called to a major rescue operation in Central London involving a Bus and a cyclist

Emergency services were called to Pentonville Road at around 8.30pm on Wednesday evening amid reports that persons had been struck by a London bus and had become entrapped.

A road closure has been put in place at Kings Cross Bridge and a rescue operation launched to free those involved.

Police Paramedics and Fire crews have all been scrambled to the incident.

A number of fire engines and Rescue support units have been mobilised to the scene.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 20:31hrs on Wednesday, 3 November to reports of a collision involving a bus and a cyclist on Pentonville Road, N1.

Officers and London’s Air Ambulance are in attendance.

The road is closed to traffic.

More to follow