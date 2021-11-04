Five jailed for violent attack which left victim with bleed on the brain

Five people who launched a violent and unprovoked attack on a dog owner, leaving him with serious injuries, have been jailed for a total of over 11 years.

Brothers Stefan, Rudolph and Ludovik Kroscen, and two boys who cannot be named, punched and kicked their victim and beat him with a broken stick with such aggression that he was left with a bleed on the brain.

PC Danielle Hardman, investigating, said: “This was an unprovoked and sustained attack on a victim who was simply carrying out day-to-day activities.

“On 23 May this year, the victim was unloading his car at around 10.30am when his small dog had run off and approached Rudolph Kroscen. When the victim went over to get his dog back, Rudolph – for no apparent reason at all – punched him in the face.”

The victim punched Rudolph back in self-defence. Soon afterwards, Stefan, Ludovik and two boys aged 15 and 16 ran out of a property and joined in the altercation.

The victim ended up on the floor and the five offenders continued to punch and kick the victim, even using a broken stick to repeatedly assault him. The onslaught, on Avondale Road in Rotherham, only came to an end when a member of the public stepped in to intervene.

The victim was left with multiple injuries including a bleed on the brain and cuts to his head, eye and eyebrow.

PC Hardman added: “This was a brutal assault. This ordeal will stay with the victim for the rest of his life, leaving him scarred both physically and mentally.”

The five offenders each pleaded guilty one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. At Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (October 28), Stefan Kroscen was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. The other four offenders had been sentenced at earlier hearings.

Sentences:

Stefan Kroscen, 20, of Avondale Road was jailed for three years and nine months.

Rudolph Kroscen, 23, of Avondale Road was jailed for three years.

Ludovik Kroscen, 18, of Avondale Road was jailed for two years and six months.

Two boys aged 16 and 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were each jailed for 12 months.

Pictured L to R: Ludovik, Stefan and Rudolph Kroscen.