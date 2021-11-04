Residents in Salisbury can expect disruption until the end of the week as the investigation into the train crash at Fisherton Tunnel on Sunday (31 October) continues.

Specialist officers remain at the scene conducting searches of the area and finishing their evidence recovery before the train carriages can be removed.

The section of the A30 London Road between St Mark’s Avenue and Barrington Road has been shut since the incident and will remain shut until the end of the week. From mid-day today, it will also be closed to pedestrians.

This is to allow heavy goods vehicles and machinery involved in the recovery of the train to access the area, including a crane which will be situated at the edge of the local allotments.

Following a full health and safety assessment, it has been deemed too dangerous to allow pedestrians access to the road while this takes place.

Local officers will be located throughout the area engaging with the community, schools and visitors to the cemetery and explaining the need to keep the section of road closed for everyone’s safety.

Due to limited hours of daylight in winter, there may also be some noise disruption for local residents between 8am and 4pm while the recovery operation continues this week.

Disruption to trains is likely to continue past the end of the week while engineers work to repair any damage to the railway, and updates will be shared on this as soon as possible.

Superintendent Chris Horton said: “I’d like to pay a huge, heartfelt thank you to residents in the area for their patience and understanding while we continue with this phase of the operation.

“We fully understand the hindrance caused by this closure and having considered all possible alternatives, have no other option available to us.

“Ourselves and all of our partners involved in the recovery are working tirelessly to ensure as little disruption to the lives of the local community as possible, and to restore full access to them as soon as we can.

“Currently, we expect the recovery of the trains to be complete by Sunday however this is a highly complex operation and this time-scale may change, in which case we will update residents as soon as possible.”

Cllr Richard Clewer, Leader of Wiltshire Council said: “I’d like to thank everyone in Salisbury and surrounding areas for their support, patience and understanding during the ongoing closure of London Road particularly as it has caused some traffic issues in the city.

“We know any delays are frustrating, but the teams on site have done an excellent job in difficult and unique circumstances to respond to this major incident, which is another fine example of close working between public sector partners.

“Our thoughts continue to go out to those affected by the train derailment, and we wish them all a fast and full recovery.”

The Mayor of the City of Salisbury, Cllr Caroline Corbin said: “Having seen the challenging site myself, I am very grateful for all the hard work that many individuals from different organisations have done to throughout this incident.

“Everyone is now working to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to thank Salisbury’s residents for their patience and understanding. My thoughts are with all of those who are affected by this incident.”