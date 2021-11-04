A man seriously injured following an assault in Leigh-on-Sea on Sunday has, sadly, died in hospital

The man, who is in his 40s, was injured following an assault in Broadway shortly after 6pm.

He was taken to hospital in a life -threatening condition and, sadly , died on Tuesday 2 November.

Daniel Ballard, 31, of Lincoln Close, Southend had been charged with GBH with intent in connection with the assault. This will now become a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who’s leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and we are supporting them at this very difficult time

“We have made good progress with our investigation but still need to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident who’s not already come forward.

“We believe the incident spilt from the pavement into the road , causing traffic to stop so need to speak to anyone in one of those vehicles.”

A special online portal has also been set up for the public to report information, which is available at https://mipp. police .uk/ operation /4201020121P91-PO1.

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex. police .uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 1132 of 31 October.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.