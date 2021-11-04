Firefighters are sharing their candle safety tips after a house fire on Rangefield Road in Bromley yesterday

Part of the first floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire. Firefighters assisted three women from the building who were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and involved a candle.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fires in the home and you should be careful when using them.

“It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Brigade was called at 1418 and the fire was under control by 1523. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Orpington, Beckenham and Lee Green fire stations attended the scene.

Candle safety tips