More than £160,000 in cash was seized from suspected drug dealers following action by officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team in October

Drugs and weapons were also taken off the streets by the team who made 28 arrests in connection with county lines dealing throughout the month.

The arrests led to 39 charges being authorised against a number of individuals.

Furthermore, cases brought to crown court by the officers resulted in prison sentences totalling 17 years and five months being imposed.

Of those jailed were two brothers, Achmed Conteh, 24, and Kapri Conteh, 20, both of Salem Street, Maidstone who were arrested at Broadway Shopping Centre in June 2020. They were later charged with possession of a knife and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Achmed Conteh appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 22 October 2021 and was jailed for two years and 10 months. His brother, Kapri Conteh received a custodial sentence of two years and five months.

Also starting a prison sentence is a Bromley man linked to supplying class A drugs in the Maidstone area.

Joshua Hector, 24, of Homesdale Road, Bromley was arrested by officers from the team on 22 April 2020 at his home address. He was later charged with making an offer to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

He appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on 4 October 2021 where he admitted the offences and was jailed for four years and six months.

Another county lines dealer from Medway was jailed after officers responded to a report of a drug deal in progress.

Reece Modeste, 25, of Dunlin Drive, St Mary’s Island appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 5 October 2021 where he admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Police were called to the Great Lines park, Chatham on Thursday 10 June 2021 following a report of a drug deal in progress. Officers responded and found Modeste sitting with another man. The officers searched him and found him to be in possession of 20 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. They then reviewed his phone which contained messages relating to drug dealing.

After admitting the offences he was jailed for two years and nine months.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Talboys said: ‘The team continue to undertake a huge amount of work to tackle county line drug dealing in Kent.

‘They work closely with partner forces and examine intelligence to dismantle the drug supply network.

‘Whilst their results are significant, we are not complacent and will relentlessly target those who prey on the vulnerable and blight our communities by supplying class A drugs.’