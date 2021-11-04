Road rage driver jailed after stabbing man in the arm in Larkfield

A motorist who was stabbed in the arm following a collision in Larkfield has seen the man responsible sent to prison.

On 23 November 2020, a man in his 20s was driving his car in New Hythe Lane when it was involved in a collision with an Audi.

The person driving the Audi was accompanied by a passenger, David Abraham. They failed to stop the vehicle and the victim followed behind in order to get details for insurance purposes.

When the Audi pulled off the road into a building site in Mill Lane, Maidstone, the victim parked next to it.

He got out of his car and Abraham also got out of the Audi. The latter then approached the victim and stabbed a knife through his upper arm.

While the victim sought assistance from members of the public, Abraham and his companion immediately drove from the scene.

Later the same day, Abraham was arrested by Kent Police officers when they tracked down the Audi in Shooters Hill, Greenwich.

Abraham, of Ingram Close, Aylesford was later charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on 27 July 2021 he was convicted of both offences after a six day trial.

On 3 November at the same court, 20-year-old Abraham was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, commencing at a young offenders institution.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Shelley Rainer, said: ‘This was a senseless and cowardly attack on a man who merely wanted to exchange details following a road traffic collision.

‘He suffered a significant injury from a man who has shown himself to be danger to others by possessing a knife and not hesitating to use it. Kent will be a safer place while Abraham is serving his prison sentence.’