AN 12 cargo plane that crashed in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia caught fire when hitting the ground

There were nine persons on board the An-12 that crashed near Irkutsk, all have died.

As the emergencies services specified to TASS, the plane has been swept by fire, the grass nearby is ablaze and the fire has not been extinguished yet.

As Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported, at 2.45pm Moscow time, that An-12 cargo plane disappeared from radars while making an approach for landing 7 km from Irkutsk in the area of the settlement of Pivovarikha.

The plane was later discovered near the settlement of Pivovarikha not far from the Airport.