The victim of an ongoing murder investigation has now been formally identified as Wayne Smith
Wayne Smith, 37, from Rickyard, Guildford, has been described by his family as a “bubbly, boisterous man who had a radiant smile”.
Wayne was admitted to hospital in critical condition on Friday, 15 October, after suffering stab wounds and sadly died twelve days later on Wednesday, 27 October.
Speaking about his beloved son, Wayne’s father said:
“No words can explain how much we loved Wayne, how much we will miss him and how big the hole will be in our lives now he has gone. He was a fun and loving family man who was extremely close to me, his younger brother and his nephews.
Wayne’s mother added:
“Although Wayne’s life was in Surrey with his dad and brother, his visits to spend time with us and his younger brothers were special times that we will treasure forever. Wayne was the protective, big brother who they looked up to and adored.”
“Wayne was a very intelligent young man, hard-working and successful, who made us extremely proud. Wayne, we just can’t comprehend that never again will we see your handsome face and beautiful smile or hear that cheeky laugh. We will treasure the memories we have of you and hold you in our hearts forever. Rest in peace my beautiful boy.”
“We continue to encourage anyone who has any further information to contact us and we especially would like to speak to those who were in the area of The Moors, Tongham, close to the underpass of the A331, at around 9pm on Friday, 15 October. You may have seen or heard something that is crucial to our investigation, so please do get in touch.”
Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4521K53-PO1 or Anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111