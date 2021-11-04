BREAKING DONCASTER SOUTH YORKSHIRE

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found a teenager\’s body in Doncaster yesterday

November 4, 2021
1 Min Read

>South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a murder investigation is underway after discovering an 18-year-old’s body on Catherine Street yesterday morning.

The 38-year-old, from Doncaster, remains in police custody.
The family of the 18-year-old have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.
The post-mortem has not yet been carried out.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old has been named by locals as Joe Sarpong as several people paid tribute on social media.
