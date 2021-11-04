ALTON BREAKING HAMSHIRE

Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A339 at the junction of Station Road in Alton involving a motorbike

November 4, 2021
The A339 has been closed between Alton and Lasham while emergency services deal with the incident.

The closure is likely to run through the rush hour, so please avoid the area and take an alternative route.

