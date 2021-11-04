The A339 has been closed between Alton and Lasham while emergency services deal with the incident.
Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A339 at the junction of Station Road in Alton involving a motorbike
You may also like
Two jailed after beating guard with a hammer
Two robbers who beat a guard with a hammer and bar during a series of raids have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Jason Graham, 41, and Carlos Carew-James...
22-month-old baby in a pushchair has died after a car ploughed into three people in Ruislip
Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a fatal collision in Ruislip where a baby died Police were called at 4.15pm to...
Two in court after seven Emergency workers attacked
A disturbance at a Dartford High Street pub has resulted in two men being arrested and charged with multiple counts of assaulting emergency workers. Kent...
Police probe following attempted abduction
Detectives from Hackney are appealing for witnesses and information following the attempted abduction of two young victims in Stoke Newington. At around 8.15pm...
Police have named a woman who died in a collision in Worcester Park
Worcester Park. Police were called at around 8.55am on 7 April to reports of a road traffic collision on the A24 London Road at its junction with Tudor Avenue...
Police launch Probe after Angry Parent Catch Pervert pleasuring himself in Bedhampton
Police have confirmed that they are investigating reports after a man was confronted by group of Parents on Sunday,after he was caught carrying out an...
Have you seen missing Scott Campbell from Southampton?
The 47-year-old was last seen in the Woolston area at around 7.45am this morning (Wednesday 15 January). Scott has not been seen or heard from since. This is...
Seventh Arrest made by Police investigating Southampton Boxer Murder
Operation Windless – More arrests made as part of Southampton murder investigation Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Freshwater have today...
Emergency services called to chemical incident in East London
Police ,fire crews and Paramedics have all be called to deal with a chemical incident after a resident called 999 to report a smell coming from a flat at...
Moped rider left in critical condition following collision in Edgware
Detectives investigating a collision in Edgware which has left a moped rider in a critical condition are appealing for information and witnesses. Police were...
Police officers have arrested two men after an attempted armed robbery that took place at Lloyds Bank in Liphook on Monday, May 16. Police officers were called...
Search for missing person in the water continues
An underwater search remains at ShadwellBasin in Tower Hamlets Met police say they were called just after 6.00pm to Garnet Street, Wapping, E1 after a person...
Family pay tribute to a woman who died following a collision near Farningham
The family of a woman who died following a collision near Farningham have paid tribute to ‘one of life’s characters.’ Brenda Bain, 78, died in hospital after...
Couple arrested after pensioner is duped out of cash
Police have made two arrests in relation to a fraud incident. Detectives launched an investigation after an elderly man was deceived into handing over his own...
Police close M2 following a collision
M2 motorway has been closed coastbound between J5 and J6 due to a rod traffic collision,
A man from Doncaster has been jailed after admitting child neglect offences
Michael Leeson, 35 and Gemma Lister, 37, were arrested in March 2018 after nursery staff noticed severe bruising to the three-year-old victim. Officers from...
Fighters suffering from both heatstroke and heat exhaustion tackling a large forest blaze in Ringwood
Firefighters from both Hampshire and Dorset Fire Service have been suffering the effects from both heatstroke and heat exhaustion tackling a large forest blaze...
UPDATED:Detectives from the Met Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are appealing for information following a fatal stabbing in Hounslow
Police were called at around 3.20am on Monday, 22 March, to a disturbance at premises in Granville Avenue, Hounslow. Officers attended and found two men...
Three people rescued from Fleet flat fire One was taken to hospital
Crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 9.17pm (27 August) to a fire in a flat. The fire was in...
Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision near Deal
Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision near Deal. The collision involving a black Honda motorbike and a silver Renault Clio car took place at...
Man arrested after police car repeatedly rammed during disorder
This is what was left of A patrol cars after it was repeatedly rammed by a van driver in #Coventry this morning. >It was a shocking start to 2021 as...
Five men arrested by NCA after raids in Essex and Sussex
Five men have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a crime group suspected of hiding migrants in a cattle truck in a bid to...
Drug dealers jailed for more than 18 years following investigations by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team
Five drug dealers were jailed for more than 18 years in May 2021, following investigations carried out by a single Kent Police team. Each of the...
Scumbag jailed over pensioner street robbery in Fareham
A 20 year-old man has been sent to a young offenders institution for 30 months after an 86 year-old woman was robbed in Fareham’s town centre. The victim had...