Police are appealing for help to find missing 24-year-old Bradley Hannibal-Lofting from Woking

He was reported missing from his home around the end of September 2021. Bradley is described as having dark brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, and being around 5ft 7 in height.

He wears glasses and tends to wear dark-coloured clothing and may be carrying a large, pink chequered bag.

Bradley may be in the London area, and is likely to be travelling by public transport. His family is worried about him as they last saw him in May and would like to ensure that he is okay. If you’ve seen him, or have any information which might help us find him, please contact Police quoting PR/45210114758 by calling us on 101