Keon Lincoln, 15, was shot in the stomach then repeatedly knifed while on the ground in Handsworth, West Midlands, in broad daylight in January.
A 14-year old gunman and three other teens have been found guilty of murdering a schoolboy
Man used false name in Underage Sex Sting in Portsmouth
A Waterlooville man was detained by armed police outside Cosham rail station last night whilst attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl he had allegedly groomed...
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men
Detectives investigating an incident on Kerry Drive in Upminster have charged a further two men. Antony Lascelles, 32 , of Hitchin Close, RM3, has been...
Enfield teenager airlifted to hospitial after being stabbed in the back
Police were called at approximately 5.43pm on Wednesday 13 October to a report of a stabbing around Hertford Road, Enfield, EN3. Officers attended the scene...
Police appeal after Homeless Man Bedding Set on Fire in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for witnesses after a homeless man’s belongings and bedding were set alight this morning (Sunday 9 April) just before 8am, on Commercial...
The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries
The search continues for a man missing from Tunbridge Wells and officers are appealing to the public to assist with their enquiries. Paul Perkins was...
A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years
George Campbell, 23, started running the Gav drug line less than a week after he was released from prison in May this year.Officers from Op Raptor West started...
Convicted Transgender Rapist has been found dead in her cell at HMP Parkhurst
A transgender woman has been found dead in her cell in an all-male prison. Convicted rapist Martin Eatough was discovered in her cell at Parkhurst jail, Isle...
A mother has been convicted alongside her then boyfriend of killing her three-year-old daughter, days after threatening to do so in a text message
Kaylee-Jayde Priest was found dead at the flat in Solihull where she lived with her mother, Nicola Priest, 23, on 9 August last year. Priest and lover...
Police launch White Powder Probe after Three Kent Mosques Targeted
Kent police is investigating the possibility that three letters sent to mosques on 2 May 2018 are linked. At 12.23pm officers received a report that a...
Shocking moment a gang of up to 40 suspected illegal migrants climb out of a French lorry parked up at an M25 service station
A shocking video shows ‘at least 30 or 40 men’ climbing out of a lorry at an M25 service station as another person whips them with rope. The gang...
Burglar jailed after repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness
A prolific burglar who repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness has been jailed. David Baker, of no fixed address...
Police called to reports of a disturbance at Harbour Inn at Folkestone
Police and ambulances have been called to a disturbance and reported ‘large fight’ outside the Harbour Inn in Harbour Street Folkestone on Friday...
UPDATED:Emergency services called to Godshill after an explosion
Emergency services have been called to an incident in Godshill this afternoon (Tuesday). Fire crews from Newport and Paramedics and Police are currently on the...
A man is fighting for his life after stabbing at the Hoblingwell Wood Recreation Ground in Orpington
A serious assault has taken place in the Hoblingwell Wood Recreation Ground area, off Mickleham Road, in Orpington at around 4pm on Friday. The London Air...
Man in court charged with Croydon murder
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of John Kennett in Woodcroft Road, Thornton Heath on 23 December 2019 have charged a man. Kenny Pitcher, 51 of...
Police have closed the Southbound carriage of the A3 near to Farlington in Portsmouth after white Vauxhall Corsa vehicle has rolled over blocking three lanes...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses after two men died in a collision in Northfleet
The incident happened at around 12.15am on 17 September 2020 between Springhead Road and the A2260. Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, who were...
Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth last week have charged a man with his murder
Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth last week have charged a man with his murder. Darius Kwakye, 27 of Prentis Road...
Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite in Derby city centre, which left a woman requiring 32 stitches
At around 1.30pm on Sunday 8 August the woman was sat on a bench in the Morledge when a man approached with his dog and sat down. The woman asked if she could...
Car Crashes into School Bus near Peterfield
A Major road has been closed after a crash involving a school bus and a car this morning. The A272 London Road, Petersfield, at the junction with Habbin Hill...
A former Member of Parliament has been summonsed to court in connection to a series of alleged fraud offences
Jared O’Mara, the former MP for Sheffield Hallam, has today (19 August 2021) been summonsed along with his former chief of staff, Gareth Arnold. The...
Police have released CCTV images of four people we would like to speak to in connection with incidents of assault and criminal damage in Chippenham
Between 6pm and 8.30pm yesterday (21/02) we were made aware of a group of people who were throwing eggs and stones at cars. On two occasions, when the driver...
Man rushed to hospital with head injury and two arrested in Ventnor
Police were called at 1.44pm on Sunday 26 May to a report that a man had been assaulted at a property in Alpine Road, Ventnor. The victim, a 39-year-old man...