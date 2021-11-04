A fatal collision investigation is underway following a head-on crash on the A19 at Walden Stubbs in the Selby District
Lorry driver dies after collision near junction 3 of M25
Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a lorry driver died following a collision near Swanley. At around 7am on Thursday 31 May Kent Police received...
Portsmouth Albert Road Curry House Takes Deliveries To Another Level
An Albert Road curry house satisfied the urges of an ex-pat curry addict yesterday. Pilot James Emery, 31, who lives in the Bordeaux region of France...
Man treated by fire crews after chemical attack in London
Police have closed part of Bloomsbury Square with the junction of Bloomsbury Place in Central London following what is understood to be an attack involving...
Met Police officers guarding scene on Dover say the area is now being treated as a crime scene
Officers guarding the Scene of the former family workshop say the area now also being treated as a crime scene. Kent Officers arrived on Tuesday at the...
Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 21-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a Leicester alleyway
Abdourahmaane Sidibe, 21, of Orson Street, Leicester and Ali Mohammed, 20, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, were both found guilty yesterday (Monday) of the...
Person Hit on the M3 Near Eastleigh
All lane of the M3 on the northbound section of motorway have been closed this evening after a person has been hit by a vehicle whilst walking...
Police sadly confirmed that a boy who was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve has died in hospital
Officers were called to the reserve at 8.21pm on Sunday 30 May, and attended along with the ambulance service and fire service, who got the two-year-old boy...
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was convicted of possession of an imitation firearm in Bracknell
Adam Spindlow, aged 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the offence on Monday 16 November in a hearing at Reading Crown Court and was subsequently...
Masked burglars who targeted a Sittingbourne home are being sought by Police in Kent
Masked burglars who targeted a Sittingbourne home are being sought by investigators. The incident is reported to have happened at around 8pm on Friday 25...
Six vehicle collision closes A3M Motorway
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision, involving up to 6 vehicles, on the northbound A3 at Waterlooville...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on-board a cargo ship at Sheerness Dockyard, Sheerness
At its height, five fire engines, the technical rescue unit and the water safety unit were in attendance. Crews used main jets to extinguish the fire and...
Tributes paid to West Han Supporter killed in Fatal Crash in Alton
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-one who died following a collision in Alton on Wednesday. Nicholas Davey, 28, of Coopers Road, Guildford, died as a...
Can you help us find man wanted in connection with incident at East Surrey Hospital?
Police are appealing for your help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with an incident at East Surrey Hospital last week. Tobe Hayden Leigh, 45...
A man has been has been jailed for attempting to rape a woman after breaking into her flat in South-east London
George Wallace, 26 of Wichling Close, Orpington, was found guilty of attempted rape and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence at Woolwich Crown...
One pulled from mud in Warash
The Hillhead Coastguard search and Rescue team have been in action this afternoon working with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance...
Illegal puppy farm trader Khloe Robinson, 26, from #Kensington, #Liverpool escapes prison sentence
In another prosecution case brought by the increasingly impressive charity Animal Protection Services, mother-of-two Khloe Robinson admitted operating a...
Road rage attacker jailed
Road rage attacker jailed A man punched and kicked another driver after flying into a rage in a Peterborough street. Curtis King, of Bourges Boulevard...
Dangerous and cowardly man jailed
A ‘dangerous’ and ‘cowardly’ man who targeted lone women in a series of terrifying robberies across Newham has been jailed. David Blyth, 30 of Romford Road...
Man fighting for his life after falling from his motorcycle in Stockwell
Police were called at 5.16pm on Saturday, 10 July after a man was found injured in Stockwell Road, SW9. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service...
Crooks are targeting Amazon Prime members
Criminals are targeting members of the public with automated calls stating that the recipient has been charged for an Amazon Prime subscription. Victims are...
Double medical evacuation from the Isle of Wight by helicopter
The coastguard helicopter rescue 175 has from Lee in the Solent been tasked with a medical transfer of two patients from the Isle of Wight this evening. Both...
COVID 19 cases in the UK raise to 3,269 as confirmed positive
As of 9am on 19 March 2020, 64,621 people have been tested in the UK, of which 61,352 were confirmed negative and 3,269 were confirmed positive. As of 1pm 144...
Over 1 million food boxes delivered to those most at risk from coronavirus
Over 1 million boxes of essential food have now been delivered to those at highest risk across England, with more than 290,000 boxes being distributed...
Dog Rescued after becoming stranded on an island in the middle of Portsmouth Harbour
Max – a small brindle terrier – was rescued by Coastguard and lifeboat crews on Saturday (July 28) after becoming stranded on an island in the middle of...