BREAKING Calais FRANCE

A train running in northern France hit a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and injuring three others, local authorities said on Twitter

November 4, 2021
Franck Dhersin, vice president of the Hauts de France region, said all victims were from Eritrea, adding one of the three injured people was in a state of “absolute emergency”.

Train operator SNCF said traffic would remain suspended on the Calais-Dunkerque line until Friday morning.

