A train running in northern France hit a group of migrants walking along the tracks near Calais, killing one person and injuring three others, local authorities said on Twitter
Emergency services called to Folkestone Harbour
Police, Coastguard and SECAmb have been called to Folkestone Harbour near the Burstin Hotel on Wednesday evening. Two coast guard units, Police and...
A babysitter who threw and violently shook a 21-month old girl, causing a “catastrophic” brain injury, has been found guilty of her murder
Lilly Hanrahan died two days after being found collapsed with six broken ribs in Northfield, Birmingham. Sean Sadler, who was in a relationship with her...
Red arrow crashes in North Wales
A Red arrows plane has crashed at an RAF base with the pilot reportedly ejected from the aircraft. The air ambulance has been scrambled to RAF Valley on...
Officers have made six arrests in connection with six knifepoint robberies in Portsmouth city centre and one attempted robbery at knifepoint
The first incident took place on Tuesday 3 November between 10 and 10.15pm at Guildhall Square. Two men were threatened with a knife by a group of men who then...
Garage on lockdown following stabbing
Two men have been arrested in connection with a suspected stabbing in Tonbridge. Kent Police was called at 6.19pm on Saturday 16 February 2019 after a 19-year...
E-fit images released following robbery in Portchester
Police have have released e-fit images of two men we would like to speak to after a 15 year-old boy had his bike stolen in Portchester. The victim was walking...
Police Skill or a Copper coming a Cropper
This was captured after two men where stopped in Gillingham Kent outside a Nail bar over the weekend the Area response car was on it’s way to a 999 call...
Hope this clears some of the confusion up
Police say they are seeing a rise in the use of e-scooters and there can sometimes be a bit of confusion on where they are allowed on the roads and what the...
Major Gas Leak and Two Vehicle Road Traffic Collision Closes Isle of Wight Road
Park Road in Wootton remains closed tonight (Monday) following a Two separate road traffic collision in icy conditions and a mains Gas pipe that has fractured...
Cladding Declared Unsafe on Hilsea Apartment Block
Residents of a Hilsea tower block received an unwelcome surprise this evening when their landlord declared their homes unsafe…after being reassured...
A dangerous paedophile was caught after a little girl pointed him out to her dad in a supermarket
Ryan Doran had performed a sex act on himself in front her and another girl while they played in the street. The vile predator had blocked the paths of the...
Man has been charged with murder following Fire in Islington
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died from her injuries following a fire in Islington. Police, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the...
All companies must send their accounts, reports and confirmation statements to Companies House every year. If a company’s accounts are filed late, the law imposes an automatic penalty
Six pilot projects offering a positive solution for younger people seeking affordable accommodation and older people wanting to live independently in their own...
Detectives in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in the North Anston area
On Sunday 10 January at around 11.50am it is reported that a 70-year-old man was riding an electric bike along Houghton Road, when he was approached by two...
Police arrest man over Dulwich teen murder
A man has been arrested as officers continue to investigate a murder in Dulwich. Police were called at 6.30pm on Wednesday, 8 July, to reports of a stabbing on...
Fire Crews Cut Man Free from Van following Crash near Nursling
A man had to be cut free from a van after crashing into a tree in Nursling. Emergency services were called to Romsey Road (A3057), close to the Lee Drove...
A man has been charged in relation to a pursuit that began in Kensington and Chelsea
A man has been charged in relation to a pursuit that began in Kensington and Chelsea on Thursday, 23 April. Kyrn Bryce, 23, of Clapham, was charged with...
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 37-year-old man from Kilburn nearly eight years ago carry out search of a pond in Highgate
The latest strand of this investigation will see dive teams search a pond area in Highgate after information was received that Robert Duff’s body could...
Less than 48 hours before Northern Ireland’s four-week lockdown is due to end ministers still haven’t decided what happens next
The executive is divided over whether to reopen certain sectors of the economy, such as cafes and hairdressers. Meanwhile, about 50 Conservative MPs have...
Driver Robbed and attacked in Road Rage Incident in Hythe
Police are appealing for information following an assault and theft in Hythe. At 10pm on Saturday, December 31 the victim was driving along Southampton Road in...
A former prison guard who smuggled drugs into Erlestoke Prison has been jailed for three years
A former prison guard who smuggled drugs into Erlestoke Prison has been jailed for three years. Hannah Gaves, 27, of Park End Road, Gloucester, pleaded...
Teen rushed to hospital after stabbing in Lambeth
The victim rushed to hospital this evening (Tuesday, June 4) after being attacked on Camberwell New Road, in Lambeth, shortly after 7.30pm. Police have...
Four charged in £21 million pound pension fraud
Detectives investigating a pension fraud involving 275 victims have charged two men and two women. All four were charged on Monday, 6 July as follows: Rikki...