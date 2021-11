Sue Harvey was reported missing at around 3.30pm on Thursday 4 November 2021 and was last seen in the Woodchurch area of the district.

The 63-year-old is described as white, with greying light brown hair and may be wearing glasses.

She is reported to have access to a grey Audi Q5 car.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Sue or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 04-0811.