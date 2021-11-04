Police are appealing for help to find missing 13-year-old Tyler from Southwick
Woman and two children injured following M6 collision
A collision involving multiple cars and a lorry has left a woman and two children in hospital this evening. West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the...
Man rushed to hospitial with neck and head injuries after glass attack at Mayfair restaurant
Hakkasan restaurant in #Mayfair was turned into a crime scene following a fight that broke out inside the venue. A man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital...
Did you wake up & cry because you have to stay home another day? I woke up & cried because it was my turn to tell a relative their family member is...
Can you Help find missing Sike Doljanin last seen in Cobham
Police are appealing for the public’s help is tracing a 15-year-old girl missing from Cobham. Silke Doljanin was last seen around 1pm on 5 February and...
Two dead after a car plunged into water near a primary school in Lincolnshire
Two people have died after a car plunged into water near a primary school in Lincolnshire. The 52-year-old man and woman, 21, were travelling in a white Fiat...
Thieves rip out cash machine with a Bobcat in Ashby
Detectives investigating a burglary in Ashby have released dramatic CCTV footage of the moment a cash machine is ripped from a building. Shortly after 3am...
Fallen Power Cable sparks field fire in Totland
Crews from Freshwater station as well as appliances from across the island called to a field fire in Totland on the Isle of Wight The fire was caused by a...
Police have sadly confirmed that a man has died and his body has been pulled from the Monks Ferry in Birkenhead this morning (Wednesday) The death of the man...
A CCTV image has been issued after a cyclist was assaulted in Tonbridge
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating an assault in Tonbridge. On 27 May 2020, a cyclist in his 20s was travelling along London Road towards...
Major search launched for missing Seven year olds boy
Major search for missing 7 year old boy from Red Hill Primary School, Chistlehurst. Albi in 3P was seen leaving school at 3pm today. If anyone saw Albi...
Delays in Lake after Two Vehicle Collision on the Mini Roundabout
A two-vehicle Collison on the Apse Heath mini roundabout near Lake is causing a queue this morning. It is not thought that those involved are trapped or have...
Police go pink in cell trial scheme
Thames Valley Police is trialling a new colour scheme in one of its custody cells in Abingdon. The trial comes after a report by Her Majesty’s...
A catapult and some blank rounds of ammunition have been recovered as part of the ongoing enquiries in to the incident
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences as part of an investigation into a disturbance in Ashford. Officers were called to Monkton...
Officers are seeking information to help find a teenage girl who is missing
Tilly Bayntun, 14, was last seen in Essex on 20 November and following extensive enquiries it is now believed that the teenager may be in Kent. Tilly is...
Traffic officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fail to stop collision in north London
Traffic officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fail to stop collision in north London. At...
Fire breaks out in Reading Flat
Fire crews from across Reading have been called to Luscinia View in Reading. Crews from four stations where mobilised to multi dwelling property’s in the...
Christopher Cole has been jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of his fiancée Sarah Clayton
Sarah, 21, was found dead in a tent at the Buckle caravan and camping site in Seaford on 13 May, 2018. The court was told how Cole had called 999 upon...
A pervert who took sick snaps of children outside schools has been spared jail after a judge said his fetish for girls wearing tights was a “powerful factor in his life.”
Mark Stephenson, 52 and from Tamworth, Staffordshire, amassed more than 11,000 indecent images of children as young as five which he then shared with...
Two charged with Murder after Body found at Enfield Property
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command have charged two people with murder after a body was found at a house in Enfield. Both were charged on...
Prolific thief Scott Starr has been banned from shops across Hastings and Bexhill
A man who repeatedly stole from shops and cars in Hastings and Bexhill has been banned from the town centre and also from supermarkets across the borough. On...
Police and Paramedics called to Sudbury Hill station following reports of a shooting
Sunbury Hill Station and surrounding roads in Harrow have been cordoned off after a gun had been fired with a person being wounded this evening. Police and...
Four men sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs the night Sheffield man was stabbed to death
Four men who were present on the night that Sheffield man Kavan Brissett was fatally stabbed have been jailed for their parts in an ill-fated drug deal that...
Newhaven teen charged with Murder of Ollie
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a young man in Newhaven on Monday evening (6 January). Oliver Wells, aged 18, known as Ollie, died after...
A man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke, south-east London on Friday, 17 September.
Koci Selamaj, 36 of Terminus Road, Eastbourne was charged on Monday, 27 September. He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28...