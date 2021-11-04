BREAKING MISSING Southwick SUSSEX

Police are appealing for help to find missing 13-year-old Tyler from Southwick

November 4, 2021
He is 5’2″ with mousy brown hair and was last seen wearing black jeans and a black coat.
Police Officers say he was last seen by his parents at about 5pm on Tuesday.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on online or call 101 and quote serial 1432 of 02/11/21
