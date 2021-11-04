Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Romany Lane, Reading on Sunday
FINAL WARNING. If you’re self-employed and haven’t submitted your already very very late 2018/19 tax return, you must do it today (Thursday 23th...
A suspected thief has been charged following four alleged shoplifting incidents and two assaults at a Gravesend store. Kent Police was called four times...
Officers who were appealing in connection with a stalking offence and a series of indecent exposures offences in Wandsworth have arrested a man...
A serving soldier has been jailed for 15 months and will be discharged from the Army with immediate effect after being found guilty of passing on military...
Tourism businesses reaching the gold standard in Visit Isle of Wight’s new Green Star scheme have been announced. Nearly 50% of Isle of Wight businesses signed...
Elisian Belishaku, 32 of New River Avenue, Haringey, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 19 November where he pleaded guilty to three counts of...
The search for a light aircraft with one person on board that went missing near Puffin Island, Anglesey, has been suspended for the night. HM Coastguard...
A driver has escaped serious injuries after their car left the M27 near Port Solent overnight(Tuesday). The vehicle, a white Corsa, is believed to have hit a...
The Mayor of Medway, Cllr Habib Tejan, has visited twins, Dorothy and Kathleen, from Rochester, who have recently celebrated their 100th birthday. Cllr Tejan...
Emergency services have been called to free a number of people who are trapped after their vehicle rolled and overturned this evening in Portsmouth. Part of...
The Metropolitan Police Service arrested 190 people who gathered to protest in London on Thursday, 5 November. All 190 were arrested for breaching the new...
A pre-planned demonstration in Shorncliffe has concluded. Around 250 people gathered outside Napier Barracks from around 11am on Saturday 17 October 2020...
A woman has died after being rescued from a deadly fire that ripped through her flat Mercer Place in Pinner. The victim, who remains unknown, was pulled from...
Officers from Hampshire Police are investigating an arson in Bishop Street, Portsea at about 1am yesterday (April 6). A moped was taken from an alleyway in...
At around 12.30pm on Thursday 3 March 2020, officers responded to a concern for welfare in Hockwell Ring, Luton, and found a distressed woman who had been...
A group of youths have been reported causing a disurbance at a lake in Yalding yesterday afternoon. The group of 6 were seen on the wrong side of a fence...
Police were called at 6.59pm on Monday, 8 February, to reports of an unresponsive male found in Green Lane Recreation Ground, New Malden, near to the...
A 16-year-old boy from Crewe has been sentenced after admitting stabbing a stranger in the abdomen. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, caused...
Police are appealing for assistance in tracing a man who absconded from Huntercombe Hospital SW15 at around 10am on Friday, 7 August. Jamie Khan, 37...
It was reported that at around 2.39pm on Friday 2 April, a woman left the store with a bag full of goods which she did not pay for. A member of staff, who went...
Dorset Police was called at 8.41am on Saturday 2 November 2019 to a report of a collision involving a grey Ford B-max and a tree on Verwood Road between the...
Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal, 51 of Cecil Avenue, Barking was sentenced on Tuesday, 4 January for three counts of making false statements in candidate...
Intro text we refine our methods of responsive web design, we’ve increasingly focused on measure and its relationship to how people read. Strech lining hemline...
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Farnborough. Officers were called to Mayfield Road, Farnborough, at 1.45pm...