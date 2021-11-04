BERKSHIRE BREAKING READING

Two men have been charged in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Romany Lane, Reading on Sunday

November 4, 2021
Hamzah Ahmed, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Reading, has been charged with one count of murder.
Umer Arshad, aged 23, of Waterloo Road, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.
They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Police have now can confirmed the victim as 22-year-old Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time and they continue to support them.
A post-mortem concluded the cause of death to be a stab wound to his chest.
