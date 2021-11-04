Fire crews called after firework spreads to roof of a Bungalow in Hayes

Firefighters have stopped a fire from completely destroying a bungalow in Hayes on Thursday ( 4th November).

The London Fire Brigade were called to the property on Harold Avenue Road at around 10.59pm.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took a number of calls to the fire after a firework hit a tree and then spread to the roof of the bungalow. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service after witnesses have reported that a firework was fired into the tree from the road

The Met Police and the LFB have been approached for comment

More to follow