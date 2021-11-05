Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire on New Heston Road in Heston last night.

Most of the first floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire and half of the roof was also damaged by the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.

Road closures were in place whilst firefighters worked to make the scene safe.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended candle.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fires in the home and you should be careful when using them.

“It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Brigade was called at 6.25pm and the fire was under control by 8.19pm Fire crews from Heston, Feltham, Hayes, Heathrow and Ealing fire stations attended the scene.

Candle safety tips