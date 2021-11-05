Information is sought following a number of assaults in Folkestone in the early hours of Sunday 31 October 2021.

Police attended a premises in Tontine Street shortly after 1am after two members of staff reported being assaulted.

Following their arrival at the scene, a police officer was punched and headbutted and another officer was kicked.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 23, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were all arrested on suspicion of assault and public order offences and have been released while enquiries into the incident continue.

An investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incidents, or who has mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/220092/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.