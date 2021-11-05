Police investigating the murder of 28-year-old Mohamed Muhiyidin in Harlington have arrested two men on suspicion of murder

One of those arrested, a 38-year-old man , is currently in hospital after being found with an injury to his arm – his condition is not life-threatening. A 28-year-old man remains in custody. Both were arrested overnight on Thursday, 4 November on suspicion of murder.

Mohamed was discovered on Sipson Lane, Harlington at 6.16pm on Sunday, 31 October after a passing motorist noticed a person at the side of the road.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7am.

A post mortem has confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 44-year-old man was charged with assisting an offender and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 November., He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Thursday, 2 December.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 2365/31OCT.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org