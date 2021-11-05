A football fan who admitted posting anti-Semitic and hateful tweets has been jailed

Nathan Blagg, 21, of Retford, Nottinghamshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, 5 November where he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment for seven counts of sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message/matter.

Blagg had previously pleaded guilty at the same court on Friday, 8 October.

The offensive tweets were initially brought to the attention of Chelsea FC by a West Bromwich Albion supporter who complained to the club about a tweet from Twitter username “NB__1905”

The tweets had been sent after Chelsea played West Brom on 26 September 2020.

Chelsea then identified more offensive and anti-Semitic tweets posted from the account and passed the information to the Met. The account was found to belong to Blagg, a Chelsea season ticket holder.

Further analysis of tweets from the account, which was set to “public”, which means anyone can view this person’s tweets on their profile, revealed more offensive material and anti-Semitic abuse.

Blagg posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets before matches between Chelsea and Spurs on 29 November 2020 and 4 February this year.

The day before a Spurs match he tweeted ‘for 48hours I can tweet as much anti-Semitism as I like without being told off’.

Blagg was arrested at his home address on Monday, 8 February. He was charged by postal requisition in September.

Detective Constable Suzanne Smith, the investigating officer, said: “Nathan Blagg thought he could post grossly offensive and abusive messages about other football fans and players with impunity.

“But this investigation demonstrates that nobody can post anti-semitic or hateful abuse on social media without consequences.

“Offensive language and abuse has no place within football, or indeed in society, and those who engage in such behaviour should be under no illusion that they are committing a crime. The consequences of that crime were clearly demonstrated today.“

“Football fans and players are fed up with this kind of toxic discourse surrounding the game on social media and we will use all the policing powers available to us to stop it from happening.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for bringing the results of their initial investigation to our attention. I would encourage anyone to report social media abuse to police by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC.”