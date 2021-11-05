BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SAILSBURY WILTSHIRE

A prolific offender has been jailed for 15 months after pleading guilty to a series of robberies and thefts

November 5, 2021
Tomas Lloyd, 30, of New Street, Andover, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court on November 3.
On August 8, 2020, Lloyd went to Aldi and then Co-Op in Lodnon Road, Salisbury, where he paid for low value items at the till. On both occasions, when the cashier opened the till drawer, Lloyd snatched cash from the till and fled the scene. On one of these occasions, the cashier sustained an injury to her arm as she attempted to stop Lloyd.
On August 20, 2020, Lloyd and an accomplice attended Lidl in Warminster and again stole cash from the till. They then took a taxi to Trowbridge where they committed an identical offence in McColls, Castle Place.
Next they took a taxi to Melksham and went to Iceland. Lloyd again went to the till to buy two small items and as he handed over the cash to pay, he pushed the cashier to the chest with force causing an injury, before making off with cash from the till.
The robbery was reported to police and officers attended the scenethey spotted Lloyd in the car park. He ran from officers and in an attempt to flee, he dived into the River Avon. He eventually swam to shore and was arrested.
Lloyd was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.
Det Con Anthony Swift said: “Lloyd is a prolific offender who has used the same criminal method to cause considerable loss to the retail sector as well as anxiety and upset to his victims.
“I would like to commend the actions of the shop workers who did all they could to prevent Lloyd, and unfortunately in the process sustained injuries.
“I am pleased that Lloyd has been sentenced for these crimes – he is also serving a custodial sentence for committing identical crimes in Hampshire.”
