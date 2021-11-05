Universal Credit has announced that they will be handing out a Christmas bonus to those on certain benefits
Probe launched after exposing himself in Hargate Woods in Tunbridge Wells
Kent Police has received reports of indecent exposure in Tunbridge Wells and are appealing to the public for information. Detective Sergeant Richard Pringle of...
Man remanded over 20 year old murder
The husband of a woman who went missing from Deal 20 years ago has been charged with her murder. Detective Superintendent Paul Fotheringham, Head of Major...
COVID19 Death Toll nearly hits 20,000 mark
As of 9am 24 April, 612,031 tests have concluded, with 28,532 tests on 23 April. 444,222 people have been tested of which 143,464 tested positive. As of 5pm on...
Police issue an update :On Friday Police asked for your help to find missing two-year-old Gracie-May from Lancaster.
On Friday Police asked for your help to find missing two-year-old Gracie-May from Lancaster. Officers are pleased to say that last night (August 29) officers...
One man self evacuated from the bungalow before the Brigade arrived
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a shed fire on Morland Road in Croydon. A large shed was completely destroyed by fire. A small part...
A restored bell from a WW2 Battlecruiser has been unveiled by Princess Anne today
A restored bell from a WW2 Battlecruiser has been unveiled by Princess Anne today. The bell from HMS Hood is now on display at the National Museum of the Royal...
Male Affenpinscher Black named Merton is missing
Missing from behind the South Mimms services on the M25 in the nature reserve, EN6 area, South East on Sunday, 27th December 2020 He was wearing a high viz...
Flames could be seen shooting 100ft into the air at Hoo Blaze
Firefighters remain at the scene of an industrial unit fire on Vicarage Lane in Hoo, near Rochester. Five fire engines and a bulk water carrier are in...
Family left homeless after late night blaze rips through Mereworth Property
A family have been left homeless with what they are wearing after a late night blaze ripped through their property in the early hours of Sunday morning whilst...
Murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Ilford
A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Ilford. Police were called approximately 5.05am on Saturday, 7 March to reports of a man...
Kent Fire and Rescue are tackling the issues behind fire setting in and around Kent
When reports of fire setting among young people come in to Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS), a specialist team is on hand to offer support and mentor to...
The gifts were given to victims of crime and some of the most vulnerable individuals in the borough of Kingston
Local ward officers have been distributing hampers and gifts generously provided by Sacred Heart Roman Catholic School, Camberwell. The gifts were given to...
Missing Southampton Woman’s Car found abandon in Hedge Retail Park
A major search for a missing 55 Year old Southampton woman continues after Police were alerted to her car that was found abandon in the Hedge End retail park...
One person was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in King George Road in Andover Firefighters from Andover...
Man jailed after assaulting Emergency services worker
A man who committed a domestic assault on a woman has been jailed for offences including assaulting emergency services workers. At around 11.45am on 20 April...
A man has been charged following a murder in Enfield
Joshua Gabbana – 24 (of MacLeod Road, N21 will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 November charged with the murder of 37...
Three males have been arrested in the Penwortham Area on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply
The males were driving through Penwortham just after 9pm on Sunday in a vehicle with a headlight out when they were stopped. There was a strong smell of...
Police called to pub brawl in Reading
Police officers were called to the Hope Tap pub in Friar Street in the town centre to break a fight up on Sunday. hours before new social distancing rules...
Appeal following Dartford Heath robbery
An appeal to identify a man who may have information regarding a robbery in Dartford has been issued by officers. Kent Police was called just after 8.30am on...
Melbourne Bush fire follow new proposed high speed rail route
This… is interesting. And scary. But all these fires have all been raging along the proposed high-speed train route… Why else would fire funding be...
Officers investigating the serious assault of a man in Portsmouth have charged a man
Fabian Silva, 18, of Sedgley Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article. He was remanded in custody to...
Was this Toyota Yaris involved in Fatal Hit and Run in Woking
Was this car involved in the fatal hit and run that has left a man dead in Woking this morning(Sunday 8th October 2017. A major road in Woking remains closed...
Met officers have found and seized equipment that could have been used to hold an Unlicensed Music Event (UME) in a disused railway tunnel in Dulwich Wood
Met officers from Lambeth and Southwark, working with Southwark Council’s Wildlife Department, have found and seized equipment that could have been used to...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward after a man died in a Haringey collision. Police were called at 4.09pm on...