BREAKING

Universal Credit has announced that they will be handing out a Christmas bonus to those on certain benefits

November 5, 2021
1 Min Read
 
 
The Christmas bonus will take the form of an automatic, one-off £10 payment made on the first week of December.
This will hopefully create less stress over the holidays for some of the six million people currently estimated to be on Universal Credit.
To find out if you are eligible, please visit https://www.gov.uk/christmas-bonus.
What do you think of this new bonus? Let us know below.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp