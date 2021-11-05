Man rushed to hospitial after substance sprayed in his face outside the Dorchester Hotel as Police probe roadrage attack

Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday, 5 November following reports of a man assaulted in Park Lane, W1.

The incident happened following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles; the victim – a man believed aged in his 20s – had a substance sprayed in his face.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated the man before he was taken to the hospital. His condition is not life-threatening.

Road closures remain in place on the northbound section of Park Lane.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6591/5Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.