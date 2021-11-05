BREAKING LONDON NEWHAM

Can you help us find #missing 14-year-old Hafizah she been missing for five days now

November 5, 2021


Hafizah was last seen at about midnight on Monday, 1 November in the Newham area of London.

Her family and officers are concerned for her welfare.

Please call 101 referance: 1551/01Nov

