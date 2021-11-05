Seventeen year old boy charged as Police continue to investigate the murder of a 22-year-old man in Reading

The force was called to reports of a man stabbed in Romany Lane, Tilehurst on Sunday (31/10).

The victim was formally identified as 22-year-old Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time and we continue to support them.

A post-mortem concluded the cause of death to be a stab wound to his chest.

A 17-year-old boy from Earley was arrested last night (4/11) on suspicion of murder.

This evening (5/11), the boy was charged with one count of murder, one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of possession of bladed article.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (6/11).

Yesterday, two men were charged in relation to the investigation.

Hamzah Ahmed, aged 18, of Jubilee Road, Reading, was charged with one count of murder.

Umer Arshad, aged 23, of Waterloo Road, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

Ahmed and Arshad appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today and are scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday (8/11).

A 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released under investigation.