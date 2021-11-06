BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SOUTHAMPTON

A man has been jailed for drug supply offences in Southampton as part of a police operation tackling county lines drug networks

November 6, 2021
On 2 November at Southampton Crown Court, Cameron Jarvis, 19, from Whatman Road, London, was sentenced to three years in a young offender institution, having previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug – crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug – crack cocaine.
This investigation was part of Operation Monument, Hampshire Constabulary’s response to county lines networks dealing drugs in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Police enquiries identified that Jarvis was holding the drugs lines for a network operating between South East London and Southampton known as ‘Callum’.
The court heard that on 12 January this year, officers in Southampton working with the Metropolitan Police Service carried out drug warrants in premises in Whatman Road, London, and Graham Street and York Close, Southampton.
Jarvis was arrested at the Whatman Road property and a number of items were seized from the address, including phones used to send messages marketing the sale of Class A drugs, notes outlining drug deals and 14g of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,400.
Phones were also seized at the other addresses, along with a large knife located under sofa cushions in the York Close property.
DC Rob Harnett, who led the investigation, said: “By taking Jarvis off our streets, we’ve removed one more drug dealer harming vulnerable members of our community and taken another link out of the county lines supply chain, weakening their presence in Southampton.
If you suspect drug related activity in your area, please get in touch. All information could help us catch and convict those who deal drugs to our communities and even the smallest pieces of information can help us develop a stronger intelligence picture.
