A man has been jailed for drug supply offences in Southampton as part of a police operation tackling county lines drug networks
You may also like
An 11-year-old boy was attacked by three other youngsters while walking in a park with his gran
The incident took place in Barshaw Park, Paisley, at around 4pm on Friday. The schoolboy was left with a bloody nose and facial injuries after being punched...
The Freemasons are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Prince Philip this morning and we extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh started his life in Freemasonry in 1952, at the age of 31. He was initiated into Navy Lodge, No 2612, on 5 December...
Isle of Wight Drinking Driver Charged following Crash Near Shanklin
An Isle of Wight Woman faces losing her license after she crashed her White Mercedes in Shanklin on Tuesday evening. The unnamed 28 year old was arrested...
Blaze rips through KOKO nightclub in Camden Town
A fire has taken hold at the KOKO nightclub in Camden Town fire crews were called just before 9pm on Monday to the iconic clubbers paradise that is currently...
Hundreds of Homes effected by Power Fault on the Isle of Wight
Many homes and businesses across the Isle of Wight have been effected by intermittent power supply issues this evening (Thursday). There have been a number of...
Teenager charged over BMW TWOC
Officers from Hampshire Police have charged a 14-year-old boy after a BMW X3 was seen being driven dangerously in Southampton on Monday 21 May. The vehicle had...
Fire crews called to hay bales well alight
Fire crews from Newport and East Cowes are currently dealing with 30 hay bales well alight in East Cowes. Crews from both stations were mobilised just 9pm on...
Police launch Investigation after School Girl Attacked in Southampton
Police are appealing for information following a suspicious incident in Southampton. Officers were called just before 11am on Thursday, October 20 to a report...
UPDATED: Three people have died following a road traffic collision in Westminster
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward following the incident...
Man Crushed to Death and Killed in Fatal Portsmouth International Port Incident Named as Mieczyslaw ‘Mitch’ Siwak
Police have confirmed the identity of the man who sadly passed away following an incident at Flathouse Quay in Portsmouth on Friday evening. Mieczyslaw ‘Mitch’...
Can you help find Gordon Gray, 83, missing from Highbury near Islington since the 6th June 2019? Gordon is white, 5ft 3in, slim, bald with a white beard...
Officers investigating the reported theft of items from a protected aeroplane wreckage have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries
Kent Police received a report that items were removed from the crash site of the B-17 plane in Sandwich Bay at some point between 28 and 29 May 2021. It is...
UPDATED: Full closure of A3 following multi vehicle collision
A full closure of the North bound carriageway of the A3 at the junction of Buriton has been put in place following a multi vehicle collision. Officers from...
Fire crews battle blaze that has engulfed Six properties
Six Properties have been engulfed by the blaze that broke out just after 7pm on Saturday evening The blaze has spread after a roof caught alight in Stoneleigh...
Armed Terror Cops under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over Streatham Attack
Two brave Metropolitan Police Officers who responded to the terrorist attack in Streatham have been left ‘dumbstruck’ after being informed that they are now...
Two men who carried out a violent attack on a man in Canterbury city centre have been jailed
Serhat and Agid Yalcin assaulted the victim, who is in his sixties, in the city’s High Street on Tuesday 1 September 2020. They stamped on and...
A suspected thief is to appear in court charged in connection with shoplifting in Ramsgate
Alanah Huggins, 35, of St Mary’s Road, Minster, Ramsgate, was charged on Thursday 24 June 2021 with four counts of theft, a public order offence and common...
Police helicopter and large police presences in Shanklin
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and the national air support helicopter have been carrying out a late night search in Shanklin and Sandown area on the...
Two charged with Murder and fraud charges
Following an extensive murder and fraud investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, two people have been charged with offences in Oxfordshire...
Man charged with woman murder
Detectives have charged a man with murder following the death of a woman in Whitechapel. Police attended a flat in Crowder Street, E1 at around 1.30pm on...
Police appeal after Meat Theft in Petersfield
Police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a service station in Petersfield. Hampshire Police...
Grenfell Tower block official death toll raised to 87
Around 250 specialist investigators are continuing their tireless work as part of the Met Police operation following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower on...
Portsmouth Lifeboat Answers Santa Call of Distress
Portsmouth Lifeboat launched to help a very special person on Sunday. Poor Santa had a bit of a wet landing but Well Done Santa – he had a Lifejacket on...