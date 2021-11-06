BREAKING Edinburgh SCOTLAND

A man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a young girl

November 6, 2021
Ian Brown 35 has been sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty of serious sexual offences including rape at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 4 November.
The sexual abuse on the young girl when she was aged between five and six years, took place in Cardenden, Fife between January and October 2019.
Detectives from Fife Division Child Abuse Investigation Unit launched the investigation into Brown in October 2019. He was arrested and charged that month.
Detective Constable Davie Birrell welcomed the court sentence, he said “Ian Brown subjected a young child to sustained sexual abuse over a number of months and the sentencing sends a clear message that anyone found guilty of offences of this nature will be brought to justice.
“We are committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and should you wish to report crimes of this nature we will conduct a thorough and sensitive investigation in order to bring perpetrators to justice.”
 
