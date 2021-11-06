A man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a young girl
You may also like
Repeat offending teenager found guilty of intent to supply class A drugs
A 17 year old boy from Woking will spend 24 months in a detention and training centre after pleading guilty of supplying class A drugs at Guildford Magistrates...
14-year-old boy sustained a stab injury after attack in Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Aylesbury. At around 4.45pm on Friday (14/6) there was an...
Three stabbed in Westend Knife attack
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after three men suffered stab and slash injuries during an assault in the West End. Police were called at approximately...
Twelve hours, twelve engineers and a massive crane to fix linkspan
It took a crew of 12 just over 12 hours from Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning…but they did it, and we’re pleased to announce that our...
Wanted man arrested after roof top stand off in Southampton
A wanted man was arrested in Southampton after climbing on a Bar’s roof. Police closed off Bedford Place and Carlton Place with a concern for welfare...
Fire crew called to blaze in Newport
A fire crew has been mobilised to an out of control bonfire in Newport this evening. The single appliance stationed at Newport was called to Albany Road in...
Four charged with GBH after man dies following altercation at Upminster golf club
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Upminster have charged four men with GBH. Those charged are: Paulo Pinto, 50 of Braxted Road, Rivenhall. Gaetano...
Anyone for Tea as Man Stops on the Newport Dual Carriageway For a Cuppa
A man on a mobility scooter stop for the all important cuppa this afternoon (Friday May 25) in Newport on the Island of Wight. The man puled up his four...
Passengers at Stansted Airport have been evacuated following reports of a ‘suspicious package in the terminal
The suspicious package was found in the security area of the airport terminal and a partial evacuation of the airport has taken place this afternoon (October...
It felt like the Earth Move as Fast food delivery driver smashes into stationary cars in Gosport
New meaning to fast food delivery following two vehicles colliding on Forton Road in Gosport. It is understood that the Pizza Hut delivery driver who was...
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information regarding an attempted burglary on Birchall Road, Rushden
Between times below unknown person(s) have attempted to gain entry to to a property through the front door. No entry was gained. The property was locked...
Anger and heartache has rippled through the families and motorcycle community in Hampshire after a man responsible for their death walked away from court a free man due to a legal technicality
19-year-old Joshua Kempster of Meon Valley who was 17-years-old at the time of the collision had been out driving along the B3035 with a pal in his Fiesta on...
A trio of drug dealers have been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for their part in a multi-million-pound drug operation
The three dealers were caught red handed buying large quantities of high purity cocaine from two Chaddesden brothers. Ross Stroud, Bradley Fowles and Ben...
A man has been convicted of money laundering offences after officers seized an estimated £800k in cash following a routine traffic stop in north London
Elisian Belishaku, 32 of New River Avenue, Haringey, appeared at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 19 November where he pleaded guilty to three counts of...
Major Delays on A22 between East Grinstead and Forest Row Following Two Vehicle Road Traffic Collision
Drivers in and around the East Grinstead and Forest Row area are facing major delays following a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a black Range...
A crew of off duty firefighters have been praised after they helped rescue the occupant of a car crash – as they travelled to a national extrication competition
On Thursday, 16th September, the firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service were travelling to Tyneside to compete in the ‘Festival of Rescue’. They were...
Police make arrest after man is raped In Gillingham
An arrest has been made by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate as part of an investigation into the reported rape of a man in Gillingham...
Breaking News Man charged over Portsmouth Police officer stabbing
Police in Hampshire have tonight (Feb 22) charged a man in connection with stabbing a Portsmouth police officer. The officer was stabbed in Stamshaw Park at...
Drivers urged to clean up their act Around 200,000 bags of litter are collected from the motorway network every year
Litter presents a serious safety risk and besides it being unsightly, it’s also a risk to wildlife and the environment. Around 200,000 bags of litter are...
Driver and one year old escape serious injury after being hit in Operation Brock Contraflow on the M20 in Kent
A woman and her one-year-old child narrowly escaped serious injury after a vehicle swerving across two lanes hit them whilst in the coastbound M20 contraflow...
A man who threatened a woman with a meat cleaver just hours after being released from prison has been jailed again
James Fitt, 31, of no fixed abode, made his way to his former partner’s home in Trumpington after being released from prison on 14 September. He took a meat...
Fire crews battle blaze involving cylinders
Three fire crews are currently in attendance at a domestic property fire on Brockhamhurst Road in Betchworth . The incident is likely be a protracted one as it...
Blaze breaks out at former coal depot
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at an old coal depot in Tavistock Road in West Drayton. A container, an industrial...
The female victim sustained injuries to her face and leg which required treatment at a local hospital after roadrage attack
At around 5.20pm on 17 March 2021, a dispute between the occupants of a white BMW and the occupants of a white Audi took place in St George’s Avenue, near...