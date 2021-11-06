An unprovoked and deliberate assault in a Rochester bar has resulted in a prison sentence for a Chatham resident

On Saturday 28 September 2019, a man in his 40s was with friends in Rochester High Street when, at around 10.30pm, they visited the Eagle Tavern public house.

Lewis Hayes arrived at the same venue a short while later. Both parties, who did not know each other, were still there at midnight when bar staff finished serving and asked customers to leave.

At this point, Hayes started speaking to the victim and they were seen to shake hands. As the latter turned to leave, Hayes suddenly pushed him with considerable force causing the victim to fall backwards onto a table and chairs.

Hayes was then seen to kick the victim’s head while the latter was lying on the floor and door staff intervened and ejected Hayes from the premises.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for considerable head injuries including a fractured skull. He remains in a serious condition at a medical facility where he continues to receive ongoing care.

An investigation was commenced and Hayes, of Eden Avenue, Walderslade, was arrested on 1 October 2019.

He was later charged and at Maidstone Crown Court pleaded guilty to wounding. On Friday 5 November, 24-year-old Hayes was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Samantha Stuart, of Medway CID, said: ‘This was a tragic incident that has left a young man with such appalling injuries that he continues to receive full-time medical care.

‘The victim was pushed with sudden and significant force and Hayes must now serve a prison sentence for his actions.

‘I would like to commend the victim’s family, friends and the witnesses who have assisted us throughout this investigation.’