A serving Met officer has been sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment for assault causing actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour

PC Jamie Rayner, 27, attached to the South Area Command Unit, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 September and pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was released on bail and was sentenced on Thursday, 4 November at Croydon Crown Court.

PC Rayner was arrested on 24 March and later charged with the offences, which were committed off duty between 18 and 21 March. He has been suspended from duty. Misconduct proceedings will now follow the conclusion of criminal matters.

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, in charge of policing for Bromley, Croydon and Sutton, said: “PC Rayner’s actions are totally unacceptable and fall far short of the standards we expect in our organisation. Moreover, this shocking behaviour undermines the public’s confidence and trust.

“No one should be in any doubt that my officers and I are completely committed to investigating cases of controlling and coercive behaviour and, as in this case, will provide specialist support to those who come forward and report this type of crime.

“I have no doubt that it might be difficult or frightening to come forward but I want anyone who has experienced this to know that we will take your report seriously, and do everything in our power to help.

“All of us in the Met know we need to continue to build public confidence in this area, and we will deal with issues which involve police officers in a robust and transparent way through criminal and misconduct routes.”