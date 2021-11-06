Unresponsive man found dead in Tower Hamlets by Paramedics is being treated as suspicious

A man was found dead after Paramedics from the London Ambulance Services were called to a report of an unresponsive person in East London.

Officers from the Met Police were called to Navigation Road in Tower Hamlets on Saturday Morning,(6th November,) at around 8:43am.

Tower Hamlets Police tweeted that Navigation Road and the adjacent canal towpath are closed due to the incident.

The man’s death is being treated as suspicious and the circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 2171/06NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.