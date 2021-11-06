Emergency services attended the scene and found a 28-year-old man with stab and gunshot wounds in Ealing

Police were called shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday, 6th November to reports of a stabbing and shots fired in Standard Road, NW10.

Police, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a 28-year-old man with stab and gunshot wounds. He was taken by LAS to the hospital where his injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

Another man, aged 31, also sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

A number of cordons and closures have been established in the surrounding area.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Following this incident, a Section 60 has been authorised in East Acton from 9am until 11.50pm on Saturday, 6 November.

A Section 35 dispersal order has also been granted in the East Acton ward area from 8.30am on Saturday, 6 November until 08:30hrs on Monday, 8 November.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1616/06Nov.