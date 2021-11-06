Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a property on Darnley Road, Rochester
You may also like
Blair Egerton who was wanted fir a robbery has been arrested by Police
Blair Egerton was wanted by Police in Wiltshire We are pleased to update that this morning he was arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in custody...
Fifty Cops in Kent Baby sit Four Coach loads at Beach Party in Kent to avoid Mayhem
Fifty police officers from Kent Police spent the afternoon in Greatstone baby sitting four coaches of visitors from South and North London. Residents took to...
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on recall to prison
Aaron Matheson, 27, has links to Bristol and Weston-super-Mare. He’s described as a white man of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown...
Two men have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted of robbing a teenage boy of a pair of trainers in Bicester
Two men have been sentenced to prison after they were convicted of robbing a teenage boy of a pair of trainers in Bicester. Amir Talebi, aged 22, of Stockwell...
Cyclist Dies after fatal Crash with Lorry in Southampton
A cyclist has died following a fatal crash involving a lorry in Southampton this afternoon. Emergency Services rushed to the scene at East Park Terrace in the...
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A2 near Gravesend.
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A2 near Gravesend. A pedestrian was walking along the side of the Londonbound A2 by the...
A drunk van driver who ploughed into a car and killed a schoolgirl in Bobbing has been jailed for seven years
Benjamin Henley was more than two and a half times over the drink drive limit when he collided with a black Audi which had broken down on a slip road on the...
Training Excercise turns to a rescue for Cowes lifeboat
Cowes lifeboat launched on exercise yesterday evening to practice towing. The exercise became a rescue at 19:45. Two yachts racing from Cowes had gone aground...
Top Cop now in charge of Terrorism
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon has been appointed as the new Senior National Coordinator (SNC) for counter terrorism policing. DAC Haydon was...
Thirteenth arrest made and three children are still missing
Detectives investigating the abduction of three brothers have made a further arrest, taking the total number of arrests now to 13 over the past five days. The...
An allegation of gross misconduct has been proven against a former detective sergeant
A Misconduct Hearing was heard in the case of former DS John Smith, formerly based at AW (Central West), on Thursday, 26 November. He faced allegations that...
Tributes have been paid to popular Sussex Police Sgt Sean Preston who sadly died yesterday after a battle with Covid-19
He had been a police officer since 1996 and was 50 years old. He leaves behind his partner, children and grandchildren. Sussex Police Federation would...
A woman has died after being hit by a lorry in Battersea
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Wandsworth. Police were called at 8.36am on Friday, 12 July to reports of...
Man in his 30’s fighting for his life after collision in Stratford
Police were called at approximately 9.37pm on Monday, 5 April to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Romford Road, E15. Officers...
Boy 11 plunges 20ft from abandoned building ‘after being encouraged to as a Dare
A young Gosport boy has been rushed to hospital this evening after falling 20 feet from a college roof. The boy who lives locally was out unsupervised and is...
Two People Pulled from Mud in Langstone Harbour
Two people had been rescued by Emergency services after becoming entrapped in Langstone Harbour this evening. The pair had to be rescued by firefighter and two...
Kent Police is broadening its search as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of PCSO Julia James
Kent Police is broadening its search as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of PCSO Julia James. Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious...
Detectives are appealing for information follow an incident in Mill Hall Carpark, Rayleigh
A man in his 50s was returning to his van on Wednesday 14 October when he saw two men attempting to take the tools stored inside the van.The men attempted to...
Woman who was killed by a train near Faversham has been named as Bonnie Yendell.
A young woman hit and killed by a train on a level crossing at Monkshill Road, Graveney near Faversham yesterday, has been named as 28-year-old Bonnie Yendell...
A metal thief who caused thousands of pounds of damage after targeting a business in Paddock Wood has been jailed
Nathan Mahoney used an electric saw to strip copper piping from eight industrial refrigerators at an address in Eldon Way and when he was later caught by...
The amount of positive cases reported in the last 24 hours was 19,724, compared to 17,234 on Tuesday
The UK has reported another 137 coronavirus deaths taking the total to 43,155, according to government figures. The amount of positive cases reported in the...
We are all in, are you? All In UK launches nationwide community support coordination platform providing everything local groups need to take on the fight...
Parents urged to wear face coverings on school run to protect others
Parents have once again been asked to help the community stay safe by wearing a face covering on the school run. With schools remaining open during the...