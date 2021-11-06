BREAKING KENT ROCHESTER

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire in a property on Darnley Road, Rochester

November 6, 2021
1 Min Read
Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a dog and used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. It is believed the fire started when the flame from a small candle spread. Firefighters are reminding the public how important candle placement is and that candles shouldn’t be left unattended when burning, especially with young children or pets in the house. For more safety information regarding candles and tea lights visit visit: https://www.kent.fire-uk.org/your-safety/home-safety/a-z-of-safety-what-are-the-risks/candles-and-tea-lights/
