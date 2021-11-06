Crime scene remains in place after man is stabbed in Tower Hamlets

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 12.54am on Saturday 6 November after reports of a fight in St Anne’s Row, E14. Officers attended the location and discovered a 24-year-old male with a stab wound.

Police alongside along with London Ambulance services paramedics and doctors at the scene provided medical aid before the victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time and we await an update.

Five males were arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to a local police station. A number of crime scenes remain in place in the area. At this early stage enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the police via 101 quoting CAD 401/6Nov.