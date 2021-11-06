Asda Beckton attack is not all it seems as Police set to question customer over attacking staff member

Police say that at 8:50pm on Friday, 5 November, police were called to a supermarket in Tollgate Road, Beckton following an allegation that a customer had been assaulted by a member of staff.

Officers attended and conducted enquiries, including viewing CCTV of the incident.

It was established that the member of staff had acted in self-defence having been assaulted by a customer.

A 30-year-old woman was identified and will be interviewed in due course in relation to an allegation of common assault.

We are aware of a video that has been shared on social media with a version of events inconsistent with what was established at the scene.

The Police have ask the public to refrain from sharing it further.